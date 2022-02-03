This city. This club. Our Riveters.
For the players. For the fans. For Pittsburgh. Be part of the energy, ambition, and community that move us forward.
Your next level.
Our city.
We’re building the 2027 Riveters. Discover the training environment, player experience, and pathway that make Pittsburgh a place to take your game forward.Explore playing in Pittsburgh
Show us your game.
Saturday, November 28, 2026
11 a.m.–2 p.m. ET · AHN Montour
$50 per player
The skyline.
The sound.
The feeling.
Soccer on the South Shore. A city behind every moment. Bring your people and experience the Riveters together.
A club to call your own.
Once a Riveter.
Always a Riveter.
Follow our players through their collegiate and professional seasons, and keep up with the talent that has worn Pittsburgh’s colors.Follow the player tracker
Meet Nellie.
Our mascot’s name honors pioneering journalist Nellie Bly. Get to know Nellie and discover the remarkable woman behind her name.Meet Nellie & her namesake
regular season
division champions
goal differential
Your club. Your colors.
Be part of
what’s next.
Signings. Schedules. Ticket news. The moments you don’t want to miss. Get the latest from the Riveters, straight to your inbox.